Elevate Your Wardrobe
Discover chic and affordable fashion for every woman.
Discover chic and affordable fashion for every woman.
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Account
Sign out
At Price Box Jodi, our mission is to empower women through fashion. We want every woman to feel confident and beautiful in our clothing.
Price Box Jodi was founded in 2010 by Jane Doe. She started the company with the goal of creating stylish and affordable clothing for women of all shapes and sizes.
All of our clothing is designed in-house by our team of talented designers. We pay close attention to the latest fashion trends and incorporate them into our designs.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
310 E 102, NEW YORK, NY 10029
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.